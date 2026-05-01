Rain, hail lash Himachal; wet spells likely till May 6

Light rains continued in parts of Himachal, including Shimla, on Thursday, with India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla, predicting showers to continue across the hill state until May 6. Commuters protect themselves amid heavy rainfall, in Shimla on Thursday. (ANI)

While the middle hills and plains are expected to receive light rain, the higher reaches may witness light rain or snowfall during this period. According to the weather office, a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from May 2.

On Thursday, hailstorms were also reported at several locations, including Theog, Kufri, Kotkhai and Rohru in Shimla district and in upper areas of Sirmaur district, raising concerns among farmers about potential crop losses.

According to the IMD, during the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 30 mm was recorded in Bhattiyat, followed by Sarahan (28.5 mm), Saloni (20.2 mm), Manali (14 mm), Jot (8.2 mm), Seobagh (6.2 mm), Shilaroo (6 mm), Pandoh (6 mm), and Nichar (6 mm).

The weather office said light to moderate rain or snowfall is likely in the higher hills of the state until May 6, while the middle hills are expected to receive light rainfall during this period. Rainfall is also likely in the plains from May 2 to 5.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperatures continued to remain below normal in Himachal on Thursday. Una was the hottest in the state, recording a maximum temperature of 33.4 degrees Celsius, which was, however, 3.4 degrees below normal. It was followed by 32.4 degrees recorded in Berthin and 31.6 degrees in Kangra. Several places including Shimla, Dharamshala, Manali, Kalpa, Sundernagar and Mandi recorded below normal maximum temperatures on Thursday.

Sach Pass to reopen by May 20 if weather remains clear

The Sach Pass at 14,500 feet connecting Chamba with the remote Pangi Valley in Himachal is set to reopen by May 20 if the weather remains clear, officials said on Thursday.

Snow clearance is pending on a 7 km stretch on the Chamba-Killar route, and the PWD is carrying out operations to clear it from both the Pangi and Chamba sides, they said.

“The work is progressing on a war footing. The department is striving to reopen the Sach Pass for vehicular traffic by May 20,” PWD executive engineer Ravi Sharma said.

The Sach Pass is closed for vehicular movement during the winter months due to heavy snowfall in the area, cutting off the Pangi Valley from the district headquarters, Chamba. It forces the residents of Pangi to undertake a long and arduous journey, covering 750 km via Jammu and Kullu to reach the district headquarters.

When the route is open, the distance between Pangi and Chamba gets reduced to 172 km.The crucial route typically remains open from June to October.

With PTI inputs