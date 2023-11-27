close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rain, snow likely in Kashmir from today

Rain, snow likely in Kashmir from today

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Nov 27, 2023 07:02 AM IST

Meteorological department forecasts rains & snow in isolated areas of Jammu and Kashmir starting Monday, intensifying throughout the week.

The meteorological department on Sunday forecast rains and snow in isolated of the valley from Monday, which may intensify as the week progresses.

“Light rain and snow at scattered to fairly widespread places on November 29 and 30,” MeT said. (HT File)
“Light rain and snow at scattered to fairly widespread places on November 29 and 30,” MeT said. (HT File)

The weather was dry and partially cloudy at most places of Jammu and Kashmir.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“On November 27 and 28, the weather will be generally cloudy with light rain and snow at isolated places,” said MeT director Mukhtar Ahmad in an update.

“Light rain and snow at scattered to fairly widespread places on November 29 and 30,” he added.

Ahmad said that there was slight improvement in minimum temperatures over many stations of Kashmir division due to cloudiness.

“Shallow to moderate fog is likely to continue till November 28 over many places of Kashmir division,” he said.

The MeT said that the night temperature in Srinagar improved to settle at 0°C on Sunday as against -1°C on Saturday.

The update added that the lowest temperature was recorded in Konibal area of south Kashmir at -2.2°C while in Pahalgam, the mercury settled at -1.8°C.

In north Kashmir’s Kupwara, the minimum temperature settled at -0.7°C while it was 0.5°C in Gulmarg.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out