Rain, snow likely in Kashmir from today

The meteorological department on Sunday forecast rains and snow in isolated of the valley from Monday, which may intensify as the week progresses. “Light rain and snow at scattered to fairly widespread places on November 29 and 30,” MeT said. (HT File)

The weather was dry and partially cloudy at most places of Jammu and Kashmir.

“On November 27 and 28, the weather will be generally cloudy with light rain and snow at isolated places,” said MeT director Mukhtar Ahmad in an update.

“Light rain and snow at scattered to fairly widespread places on November 29 and 30,” he added.

Ahmad said that there was slight improvement in minimum temperatures over many stations of Kashmir division due to cloudiness.

“Shallow to moderate fog is likely to continue till November 28 over many places of Kashmir division,” he said.

The MeT said that the night temperature in Srinagar improved to settle at 0°C on Sunday as against -1°C on Saturday.

The update added that the lowest temperature was recorded in Konibal area of south Kashmir at -2.2°C while in Pahalgam, the mercury settled at -1.8°C.

In north Kashmir’s Kupwara, the minimum temperature settled at -0.7°C while it was 0.5°C in Gulmarg.