Rain, snow likely in Kashmir next week

With the overcast sky improving the night temperature across Kashmir, the MeT has predicted snowfall and rains next week at scattered places. Larno in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district was the coldest place in Kashmir as the night temperature was recorded at -5.3° Celsius. People walk amid snowfall in Anantnag. (AFP)

MeT has predicted light snowfall on Monday and Tuesday. Earlier, a strong Western Disturbance was approaching towards Kashmir, but it has weakened and could now result in light snow and rainfall in different parts of the Valley, especially in south Kashmir.

“Sunday could be partly to generally cloudy with the possibility of very light snow at isolated higher reaches. On Monday and Tuesday, the weather will be generally cloudy with the possibility of light snow at scattered places,” MeT said in its daily bulletin.

Srinagar recorded -0.9° Celsius during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The day temperature in Srinagar city was recorded at 7.7° Celsius, 0.9° above normal.

Qazigund, known as Kashmir’s gateway, recorded -2.5° night temperature. Tourist resorts of Gulmarg and Pahalgam recorded improvement in night temperature, while Gulmarg recorded -8.2° Celsius, Pahalgam recorded-3.4° Celsius during intervening night of Friday and Saturday. Winter capital Jammu recorded 8.5° Celsius during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. Despite overcast weather conditions, Jammu recorded 17.1° Celsius.