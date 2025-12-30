Rain, snowfall expected in Himachal, mercury to dip in Himachal

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office has predicted rain and snowfall in parts of Himachal from December 30 to January 2. With the expected change in weather, minimum temperatures in the high and mid hill regions of the state are likely to fall by 2–3 degrees Celsius over the next 48 hours. (HT File)

According to the IMD, light rain and snowfall is likely at isolated places on December 30 and January 2, while light to moderate rain and snowfall is expected at many places on December 31 and at a few places on January 1.

With the expected change in weather, minimum temperatures in the high and mid hill regions of the state are likely to fall by 2–3 degrees Celsius over the next 48 hours. Thereafter, they are expected to drop further by 2–6 degrees Celsius during the subsequent three to four days.

While no significant change in maximum temperatures is expected over the next 48 hours, they are likely to decline considerably by 3–7 degrees Celsius during the following two to three days.

The hill state is currently grappling with a severe prolonged dry spell, recording a staggering 99% rainfall deficit so far this December. Most districts have reported a 100% deficit, with the exception of Lahaul-Spiti, which recorded a 98% deficit, receiving only 0.9 mm of precipitation against the normal 45 mm.

Tabo shivers at -6.7 degrees

As Himachal’s higher reaches continued to experience colder nights, Tabo in the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti recorded the lowest minimum temperature at -6.7 degrees Celsius on Monday. It was closely followed by Kukumseri, which recorded a minimum temperature of -4.2 degrees Celsius. Seobagh in Kullu district recorded a minimum temperature of 1.2 degrees Celsius, while Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded 1.6 degrees Celsius.

IMD officials said that there was no significant change in minimum temperatures for many stations during the past 24 hours; minimum temperatures at many stations were above normal by 2-5 degrees and they were normal or near normal at isolated stations. In the high hill areas, the minimum temperatures were in the range of minus 7 to 7 degrees Celsius, while they remained in the range of 1-10 degrees Celsius in mid hills and 4-9 degrees in plain areas of the state.