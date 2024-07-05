Rain triggers landslides, disrupts traffic in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh experienced heavy rainfall on Friday, leading to landslides and floods that left 77 roads blocked, most of them in Mandi district, officials said. People at the Ridge in Shimla on a rainy Friday afternoon. The weather department has forecast an increase in monsoon activity with heavy to very heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh over the weekend. (PTI Photo)

The rain affected 236 electricity transformers, disrupting power and water supply schemes.

Two trucks and a motorcycle were caught in the debris after a flash flood at Zing-Zing Bar on the Manali-Leh road. Border Roads Organisation (BRO) personnel rescued the motorcyclist and managed ot restore traffic on the route after a challenging effort.

The Indian Meteorological Department, Shimla, has forecast an increase in monsoon activity with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Chamba, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur districts. The rainfall is likely to decrease from July 8, but inclement weather conditions will persist till July 11.

Various parts of the state received significant rainfall, with Palampur recording 128mm, Kataula 110.2mm and Baijnath 95mm of rainfall.

Rainwater entered people’s houses at Nagri Chachiyan in Kangra district.

The government has advised people and tourists to avoid going near rivers and streams as the water levels have increased due to the rain.

The rain brought down the mercury with Kumkum Seri in Lahaul and Spiti district recording a high of 11.6°C, while Dhaula Kuan in Sirmaur was the warmest place in the state at 27.1°C. Heavy rain caused waterlogging in Kangra’s Ichhi area, while the Barot-Multhan-Lohardi main road was closed due to landslides at multiple places.