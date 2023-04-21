Inclement weather dampens Eid festivities in Kashmir

Incessant rainfall and cold weather dampened Eid festivities in Kashmir as a few shoppers were visible in the markets, especially in Srinagar city. A girl shows her hand decorated with henna ahead of Eid at a market in Srinagar on Thursday. Incessant rainfall and cold weather dampened Eid festivities in Kashmir as a few shoppers were visible in the markets, especially in Srinagar city. (ANI)

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated at the culmination of Ramzan - a month of fasting and this festival sees huge rush in the markets especially in the last week. However, this time the festivities got subdued due to the continuous rainfall across the Valley for the past four days. The MeT office has predicted erratic weather for two more days.

The ongoing construction works undertaken through Smart City project in the city for the past several months had also kept Eid shoppers away from prominent markets, especially Lal Chowk and the Residency Road. Many customers preferred to visit markets in the Old City for Eid shopping instead of the city centre.

However, a huge rush of customers could be seen outside bakeries, readymade kiosks, meat and poultry shops. Most of the businessmen complained slump in the markets. “For us Eid was always a festival during which we used to do brisk business. This time the majority of Eid shoppers are missing. Even the incessant rainfall has spoiled the business during the last week of Ramzan,” said Mohammad Yasin, a trader at Lal Chowk.

“The diversions in traffic, construction work in markets and the rains have made things worse for businessmen,” he added.

Abdul Qayoom, who deals in readymade items at Batamaloo, said his business is 50 percent less compared to the previous years. “Even other shopkeepers who used to sell Eid items are complaining about low rush in markets.”

Omar Tibetbakal, a trader and spokesman of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI), said that rain and Smart City projects had definitely played a spoilsport during the festive season besides limited financial liquidity available. “On Eid days, as per rough estimates, the quantum of trade is around ₹2,000 crore. It could even be on the higher side.”

General secretary, Traders Federation, Baramulla, Engineer Tariq Mughloo said the rains have spoiled festivities of Eid.

“People are just buying food and bakery items and most of them aren’t spending money on Eid which shows people have limited spending power this time,” he said.

He added that the overall business post-Covid is down in the Valley markets.

“The overall business is 20 to 30 percent less and shopkeepers have hoped the business will pick up on Eid, but rains ruined the prospects of good business,” he added.