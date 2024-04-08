 Rainfall likely to put a damper on Eid celebrations in J&K - Hindustan Times
Rainfall likely to put a damper on Eid celebrations in J&K

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Apr 09, 2024 05:26 AM IST

The Indian Meteorological Department centre in Srinagar said that two back-to-back western disturbances, moisture laden winds from the Mediterranean, will hit the region on April 10

Jammu and Kashmir is expected to witness cloudy weather and light rains on Eid, which is expected to fall on Wednesday or Thursday depending upon the sighting of moon. The weather will be intermittently wet from April 10 to 17.

Muslims shop ahead of Eid al-Fitr in Srinagar on Monday. (AP)
“The first western disturbance will hit on April 10 and the weather will be cloudy from the morning. From Wednesday evening till Thursday afternoon, there will be light to moderate widespread rains in Kashmir and at isolated places in Jammu region,” said meteorologist M Hussain Mir.

The weather will improve on April 12 and is expected to deteriorate again from April 13.

“Another western disturbance will strike on April 13 afternoon, leading to light to moderate rainfall across J&K for three days,” he said.

The MeT said that the three days will see light to moderate rain and snowfall over higher reaches with thunder, lightning, hailstorms and gusty winds at few places.

“April 16 and 17 will see comparatively less wet weather conditions,” he said.

Mir added that there were chances of the sighting of the moon on Tuesday evening. “There is a probability of witnessing the moon of less than one hour duration on April 9 evening. The illumination will be less and it will need clear weather conditions to be sighted,” he said while stressing that April 9 will see clear weather conditions.

He said that the wet weather would not affect the temperatures much. “The day temperatures will hover around normal because of cloudy weather,” Mir said.

The MeT issued an advisory urging farmers to suspend farm operations from April 10. “There may be temporary disruption of surface transportation over a few higher reaches during April 14 and 15 and temporary waterlogging at few low-lying areas. There is also the possibility of landslides, mudslides and shooting stones,” it said.

