Rainy week on the cards in Chandigarh

With two western disturbances (WD) likely to affect the region one after the other, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain in the city from Tuesday evening onwards.

An IMD official said, “Light to moderate rain is expected from Tuesday. The system will be at its peak on Wednesday, when more rain is likely. More precipitation is on the cards even after Thursday, as another WD will affect the region by the end of the week.”

Meanwhile, the city’s maximum temperature went down from 21.5°C on Saturday to 20.8°C on Sunday, normal for this time of the year. On the other hand, the minimum temperature rose from 5.1°C to 6.2°C, one notch above normal.

In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain anywhere between 15°C and 21°C, while the minimum temperature will be between 7°C and 13°C.