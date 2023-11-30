Rajasthan woman who went to Pak to marry her FB friend returns

A 34-year-old Rajasthan woman, who had crossed over to Pakistan in July to marry her Facebook friend, leaving behind her two children, returned to the country via the Attari-Wagah border on Wednesday. Anju was questioned by the immigration and customs officials at the integrated check post (ICP) Attari before she was allowed to cross. (HT File)

Anju Rafael had travelled to Pakistan’s Upper Dir district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and married 29-year-old Nasrullah there.

Sources said she has come to India to meet her children.

Anju was questioned by the immigration and customs officials at the integrated check post (ICP) Attari before she was allowed to cross.

“She has not talked much. But she has come to India to meet her children,” said an official, who looks after the affairs related to the movement of passengers through the border. She will go to New Delhi where she is likely to be questioned, the official added.

Anju and Nasrullah became friends on Facebook in 2019. On July 25, they got married in Pakistan and she was rechristened as Fatima after she embraced Islam.

According to Pakistani media quoting Nasrullah, Anju would return after meeting her son and daughter in India and the Pakistan government has already extended her visa for another year.

After coming out of the ICP, which facilitates the movement of passengers from India to Pakistan and vice versa, Anju said. “I am happy. I have no other comment to make.”