 Rajeev Verma appointed adviser to Chandigarh administrator - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Rajeev Verma appointed adviser to Chandigarh administrator

Rajeev Verma appointed adviser to Chandigarh administrator

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 29, 2024 04:48 PM IST

The post of the Union Territory adviser had been vacant since Dharam Pal’s retirement on October 31, 2023; UT home secretary Nitin Yadav had been holding the additional charge

Three months since the post fell vacant, the Union home ministry on Monday appointed Rajeev Verma, a 1992-batch IAS officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, as the new adviser to Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit.

Rajeev Verma, a 1992-batch IAS officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, was appointed adviser to Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Monday. (HT file photo)
Rajeev Verma, a 1992-batch IAS officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, was appointed adviser to Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Monday. (HT file photo)

Also read: Dharam Pal, 5 others vying for Chandigarh RTS panel’s top post

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Verma, who is the chief secretary of Puducherry at present, is expected to take charge Chandigarh in the next few days. He belongs to Uttar Pradesh and holds an MTech degree.

The post of the Union Territory adviser had been vacant since the retirement of Dharam Pal on October 31, 2023.

UT home secretary Nitin Yadav had been holding the additional charge of the adviser.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On