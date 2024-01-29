Rajeev Verma appointed adviser to Chandigarh administrator

Three months since the post fell vacant, the Union home ministry on Monday appointed Rajeev Verma, a 1992-batch IAS officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, as the new adviser to Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit. Rajeev Verma, a 1992-batch IAS officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, was appointed adviser to Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Monday. (HT file photo)

Verma, who is the chief secretary of Puducherry at present, is expected to take charge Chandigarh in the next few days. He belongs to Uttar Pradesh and holds an MTech degree.

The post of the Union Territory adviser had been vacant since the retirement of Dharam Pal on October 31, 2023.

UT home secretary Nitin Yadav had been holding the additional charge of the adviser.