Rajesh Khullar repatriated to Haryana, likely to join as FCR

Updated on Feb 20, 2023 09:35 PM IST

The 1988 batch IAS officer who was the principal secretary to CM Khattar was picked for the World Bank assignment by the ACC in September 2020 for a three-year tenure or till he retired. Thus, Rajesh Khullar is coming back to Haryana government prematurely and about six months before he retires from service this August.

Haryana IAS officer Rajesh Khullar, who is on international assignment as executive director, World Bank in Washington DC, was on Monday repatriated to his parent cadre, Haryana, following a request by the state government. (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Haryana IAS officer Rajesh Khullar, who is on international assignment as executive director, World Bank in Washington DC, was on Monday repatriated to his parent cadre, Haryana, following a request by the state government.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) headed by the Prime Minister in a February 20 order communicated Khullar’s repatriation.

The 1988 batch IAS officer who was the principal secretary to the chief minister, ML Khattar was picked for the World Bank assignment by the ACC in September 2020 for a three-year tenure or till he retired. Thus, the officer is coming back to the state government prematurely and about six months before he retires from the service this August.

Khullar is likely to be posted as financial commissioner, revenue (FCR), a post which has been kept vacant by the Khattar government for more than seven weeks now. There is a likelihood that he may be subsequently posted in the chief minister’s office (CMO) where he can continue as chief principal secretary to the chief minister (CPSCM) even after his retirement. Retired IAS officer DS Dhesi was in October 2020 appointed as CPSCM after Khullar’s name was approved for the World Bank assignment.

