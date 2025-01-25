Rajindra Hospital incident: Day after power outage during surgery, Punjab health minister orders probe

A day after power went off during a surgery at Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh, on Saturday, visited the hospital and ordered a probe into the incident. Health minister Dr Balbir Singh meeting the patient whose surgery was halted due to power outage. (HT Photo)

The health minister, along with principal secretary Kumar Rahul, inspected the 66KV power station at the hospital and held an emergency meeting with senior officials of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) which supplies power to the hospital. The meeting was also attended by the hospital’s senior staff members.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Dr Balbir Singh said, “I have already ordered an inquiry into the matter. Whoever is found at fault won’t be spared. The power supply to the hospital was disrupted because of grid failure. Currently, Rajindra Hospital gets its supply from three power lines. It takes around 10 minutes to switch power from one grid to another. Ring Main Unit (RMU), a switchgear unit that connects loads to a distribution network, will be installed at Rajindra’s power station,” said the health minister.

The minister also instructed hospital officials to ensure the upgrade of uninterrupted power supply (UPS) systems and power generator sets.

He said, “Arrangements are being made to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the hospital. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann has already given clear instructions that there will be no shortage of funds to improve health services across the state.”

Doctors should have unlimited patience: Dr Balbir

Dr Balbir Singh also criticised the junior resident (JR), who recorded the video, “for panicking in the demanding situation instead of focusing on patient care”.

“In such a situation, a doctor looks for alternatives. The doctor (has to) arrange an UPS from another OT instead of making a video. A doctor should have unlimited patience, he or she should not panic and should not get irritated under any circumstance. These are the basic qualities of a doctor. If any doctor is lacking these qualities, he or she should do some other work,” said Dr Balbir Singh while talking about the junior resident who had recorded the video.

The health minister also hailed the surgeons who continued operating on patients despite the power outage.