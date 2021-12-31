Rajnath Singh to inaugurate space research centre at CU

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the Kalpana Chawla Centre for Research in Space Science and Technology (KCCRSST) at Chandigarh University, Gharuan, on January 3, 2022. CU chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu said that the university has taken a giant leap by launching the centre, which is named after the first woman astronaut of India to go into space.

Thieves strike at former Lt Gen’s home

Thieves struck at an empty house belonging to a former Lt General in Sector 34 and stole water taps installed there. The house is owned by Lt General Bhopinder Singh, who lives in Sector 16. The complaint was lodged by Uday Raj, the watchman of the house. He said that thieves broke the rear door and window of house and stole 18 to 20 taps. A theft case has been registered.

22-year-old held with 50 banned vials

A resident of Sector 38 was arrested with 50 banned vials. The accused has been identified as Rocky, 22. A drugs case has been registered at Sector 39 police station.

Wholesaler duped of ₹2.93 lakh

A wholesaler of fruits and vegetables was duped of ₹2.93 lakh by an Amritsar resident. The accused has been identified as Manjeet Singh. The complaint, Bhupinder Singh, alleged that he had delivered coconuts worth ₹2.93 lakh to Manjeet, but did not receive payment for it. A theft case has been registered at Sector 26 police station.

PO arrested in Sector 31

A proclaimed offender (PO) was who involved in stealing valuables from a car after damaging it in 2015 was arrested in Sector 31 on Thursday. He has been identified as Sagar, a resident of Phase 1, Ram Darbar. Sagar was declared PO on December 14, 2021, after he stopped in court.

Seven day NSS programme concludes at CU

seven-day orientation programme for National Service Scheme (NSS) program officers (POs) concluded at Chandigarh University, Gharuan, on Thursday. About 40 participants from senior secondary schools, college and universities in districts like Moga, Ferozepur, Patiala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Barnala and Mohali participated in the training.

Chandigarh Youth Congress launches helpline number

Amid the spike in Covid cases, the Chandigarh Youth Congress (CYC) has come up with a helpline number for those in need. The number is 8092200003.

PU declares PhD, Mphil entrance result

Chandigarh Panjab University (PU) has declared the results for PU-M.Phil./Ph.D. Entrance Test -2021. The result is available on http://results.puchd.ac.in.