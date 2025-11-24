Rajnath to inaugurate Gita Mohatsav in Kurukshetra today

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the International Gita Mahotsav 2025 on the banks of Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra on Monday. The three-day 10th International Gita Conference will also commence in Kurukshetra on Monday. (HT)

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, Gita scholar Swami Gyananand Ji Maharaj, Kurukshetra University vice-chancellor Som Nath Sachdeva and other dignitaries will also be present.

The defence minister will inaugurate the Madhya Pradesh Pavilion, Haryana Pavilion and the state-level exhibition of the information, public relations, language and cultural affairs department at Brahma Sarovar and Purushottampura Bagh.

Earlier, Haryana governor Ashim Ghosh had inaugurated the Saras and Crafts Fair at the Mahotsav at the same venue.

Deputy commissioner Vishram Meena detailed that after this, the dignitaries will reach the Srimad Bhagavad Gita Sadan of Kurukshetra University to inaugurate the International Gita Conference.

The three-day 10th International Gita Conference is being jointly organised by Kurukshetra University and the Kurukshetra Development Board.

Conference deputy director Vanita Dhingra said five plenary sessions will be held on diverse themes such as Gita ethics in the digital age, ecology and co-existence, moral duty and peace, digital battlefield awareness, and choices and consequences.

“These sessions will feature eminent national and international scholars and spiritual thinkers from Australia, Japan, USA, Russia, China, Spain, Lithuania, Malaysia, Nepal, Hungary, Ethiopia, Belarus, Poland and Sri Lanka,” she said.