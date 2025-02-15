Rajni Patil is new Chandigarh Congress in-charge

All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Rajya Sabha member Rajni Patil as party’s in-charge for Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh. A press release to this effect was issued by KC Venugopal, general secretary, Organisation, AICC. (HT)

Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari and Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky welcomed Patil’s appointment, and expressed hope that with her guidance and support the party will reach new heights. Chandigarh Congress also thanked the contribution of outgoing in-charge Rajeev Shukla.