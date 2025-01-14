Rajouri man loses 4th child to ‘mysterious’ illness, toll climbs to 13

After the death of a 12-year-old girl on Tuesday in Rajouri’s Badhaal village, the toll from a ‘mysterious’ disease rose to 13 since December 7 even as the authorities continued to remain. The minor died Sri Maharaja Gulab Singh (SMGS) Hospital in Jammu. The ‘mysterious’ illness in Rajouri village has plagued three families related to each other (Representational image)

The ‘mysterious’ illness has plagued three families related to each other.

The 12-year-old was the daughter of Mohammad Aslam, who has now lost four of his six children since Sunday.

A senior doctor said, “13 deaths between three families related to each raise suspicion towards some toxins because tests so far have ruled out the possibility of any viral or bacterial infections”.

Rajouri deputy commissioner Abhishek Sharma is monitoring the situation to ensure timely intervention and mitigation.

On Monday, Kotranka additional divisional commissioner (ADC) Dil Mir visited the affected area.

The health department is conducting contact tracing and sampling and 272 samples were taken on Monday to identify and address potential health risks.

Food and water samples were collected on Sunday to ascertain the quality and safety of the essential supplies in the region.

A team of the health department, led by director health, Jammu, Dr Rakesh Mangotra, is camping at Kandi Kotranka to oversee the operations.

The administration has stationed a mobile medical unit and ambulance.

The ‘mysterious’ illness, initially considered to be food poisoning, has baffled health experts from across the country.

Health experts from National Institute of Virology, Pune, Indian Council of Medical Research New Delhi, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Delhi, had visited the village in December last year and collected human, water and environmental samples, said a senior health official, requesting not to be named. “The samples were sent to various laboratories across the country. Their findings are awaited. However, we have got to know in our researches that deaths are not happening due to viral infection. The disease is also not communicable,” he said.

J&K health minister Sakina Ittoo on Tuesday said more tests are required to ascertain the reasons behind the deaths.

Row erupts

Awami Ittihad Party alleged the government ‘negligence’ was the reason behind these deaths.

Ittoo told reporters in Srinagar that the cases were reported from Rajouri in December. “It was under control, but recently, few more deaths have taken place and top health officials are monitoring the situation. I am in touch with district administration and health secretary,” he said.

AIP criticised what they said was the administration’s ‘casual approach’.

With inputs from HTC Srinagar