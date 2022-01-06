Rajpura civil hospital employee, aide held for running sex test centre

A Haryana health department team has busted an illegal sex determination centre being run by an employee at the Rajpura civil hospital in Punjab’s Patiala district.

The accused has been identified as Ram Kumar Murthy, a Class-4 employee at the hospital. One of his accomplices has also been arrested.

In a joint operation with their Patiala district counterparts, a Karnal health department team sent a decoy patient — pregnant woman — to the hospital along with ₹25,000 to pay to Ram Kumar for the test. He was arrested red-handed during a raid.

Rajpura senior medical officer Jagpalinder Singh said the team also seized a portable ultrasound machine from Ram Kumar and his aide’s possession. “They were running the centre from a secluded room on the hospital premises. We have initiated an inquiry into the matter,” he said.

A case has been registered under Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act of 1994.