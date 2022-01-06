Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rajpura civil hospital employee, aide held for running sex test centre
chandigarh news

Rajpura civil hospital employee, aide held for running sex test centre

The duo was running the illegal sex determination test centre from a secluded room on Rajpura civil hospital premises
A case has been registered under Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act.
A case has been registered under Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act.
Published on Jan 06, 2022 10:52 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Patiala

A Haryana health department team has busted an illegal sex determination centre being run by an employee at the Rajpura civil hospital in Punjab’s Patiala district.

The accused has been identified as Ram Kumar Murthy, a Class-4 employee at the hospital. One of his accomplices has also been arrested.

In a joint operation with their Patiala district counterparts, a Karnal health department team sent a decoy patient — pregnant woman — to the hospital along with 25,000 to pay to Ram Kumar for the test. He was arrested red-handed during a raid.

Rajpura senior medical officer Jagpalinder Singh said the team also seized a portable ultrasound machine from Ram Kumar and his aide’s possession. “They were running the centre from a secluded room on the hospital premises. We have initiated an inquiry into the matter,” he said.

A case has been registered under Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act of 1994.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 06, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out