Rajya Sabha MP Sahney calls for speedy GST refund to startups

Thirty high-growth startups and five leading incubators participated in a conference that also brought together industry stalwarts and government representatives here on Monday. The conference, organised at the initiative of Rajya Saba member Vikramjit Sahney in association with Innovation Mission Punjab, saw the participation of startups such as Burgerbae, Nautrik, Bartanwala, Jaggercane, Agri to Power, SAS software, Dr. Bipasha Sharma Healthy Food and Co, according to a press release here. Rajya Saba member Vikramjit Singh Sahney .

Sahney advocated for speedy release of GST refund to startups, giving purchase preference to them in government tenders, making paddy straw-based biofuel compulsory for industry and thermal plants. Cabinet minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fostering a robust startup culture. Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema said this initiative would create new opportunities for startups and entrepreneurs.