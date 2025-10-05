Rajya Sabha polls in J&K: BJP to contest all four seats, candidates to be finalised soon

With 28 MLAs in 90-member Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to contest all the four seats in the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls on October 24. Union minister of state for science & technology Jitendra Singh, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh and other leaders during a meeting in Jammu on Saturday.) (ANI)

The BJP on Saturday convened a core committee meeting here to finalise its strategy for the upcoming elections. Party’s chief spokesperson, advocate Sunil Sethi said, “The BJP will be contesting all the four seats and we are confident of a good show on three of them.” “On three seats, we stand a good chance,” he asserted. He, however, divulged that party hasn’t yet decided the names of the candidates.

The high-level meeting was chaired by BJP national general secretary and J&K in-charge Tarun Chugh and attended by J&K BJP president Sat Sharma besides senior leaders.

The Election Commission (EC) had announced on September 25 that the elections for the four Rajya Sabha seats in the Union territory would be held on October 24, more than four years after they fell vacant in February 2021 after the expiration of the term of sitting members-- Mir Mohammad Fayaz, Shamsher Singh, Ghulam Nabi Azad, and Nazir Ahmed Laway--due to the non-availability of the required electorate to conduct the elections at the time of occurrence of the vacancies.

Among the front runners for the party mandate are former J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina, sitting J&K BJP chief Shat Sharma, former speaker of the J&K legislative assembly Dr Nirmal Singh, chief spokesperson advocate Sunil Sethi and former minister Choudhary Sham Lal.

“National Conference with 41 members and its allies will easily win one seat but we are also doing our arithmetic. We stand a good chance on remaining three seats,” said a party leader on the condition of anonymity.

The party has already started reaching out to regional parties and Independents, who are likely to tilt the scale in its favour, he added.

He informed that the party’s central leadership, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, and BJP national president JP Nadda will finalise the candidates.

The last date for filing nominations for the Rajya Sabha polls is October 13. The counting of votes will be taken up in the evening of October 24, an hour after the polling concludes.Polling for the four Rajya Sabha seats in the Union Territory is being held nearly a year after the Assembly polls.

However, given the ratio of seats held by NC and its allies, the BJP may have to contend with only one seat.

The ruling NC and its allies have 53 members, while the BJP has 28 members.

It may be stated here that the total number of seats to J&K legislative assembly was increased from 107 to 114, following an amendment to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act in 2023. Out of the total 114 seats, 90 were filled through direct election and the LG was given powers to nominate five members to ensure representation for specific groups. However, the Congress has challenged the discretionary powers given to the LG to nominate five MLAs of his choice and the case is being adjudicated by the high court of J&K and Ladakh. The next date of hearing is October 16.