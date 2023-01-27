Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rakesh Sharda is the new HoD of PAU’s soil and water engineering dept

Rakesh Sharda is the new HoD of PAU’s soil and water engineering dept

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 27, 2023 11:44 PM IST

Rakesh Sharda joined PAU in January 1996 as assistant research engineer and has been actively involved in research, extension and teaching activities related to micro irrigation, protected cultivation, and use of non-conventional energy resources in irrigation

Rakesh Sharda has been appointed as the head of department of soil and water engineering, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). (HT File Photo)
Rakesh Sharda has been appointed as the head of department of soil and water engineering, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Rakesh Sharda has been appointed as the head of department of soil and water engineering, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). He joined PAU in January 1996 as assistant research engineer and has been actively involved in research, extension and teaching activities related to micro irrigation, protected cultivation, and use of non-conventional energy resources in irrigation.

Sharda has had a total of 13 nationally and internationally funded research projects amounting to a total funding of 989.9 lakhs under his belt.

Currently, he is working on nine research projects as principal and co-principal investigator, with a total grant of 3642.92 lakhs.

As chief scientist in the AICRP on plastic engineering in agricultural structures and environment management, he is working on plant factory, aeroponics and aquaponics technologies. Some of the prominent funding agencies include DST, IRRI Philippines, Ministry of Agriculture, Mission Tandrust Punjab, NFL etc.

With experiences in drip Irrigation, fertigation and mulching, Sharda emphasizes multidisciplinary approach to agriculture and is working in collaboration with the department of soil science, floriculture and landscape, fruit science, vegetables, processing and food technology, school of electrical engineering and information technology, farm machinery and power engineering, maize section, pulses section, oil seeds section and entomology.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 27, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out