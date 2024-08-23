Rally at ‘school ground’: Congress accuses Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, Nalwa MLA of poll code breach

The opposition Congress on Thursday accused Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and Nalwa MLA Ranbir Gangwa of violating the election commission’s norms by holding a rally in the playground of a government school in Shahpur village of Hisar. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and Nalwa MLA and deputy speaker Ranbir Gangwa addressed a rally in Shahpur village of Hisar on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Citing the directives issued during a meeting organised by Hisar deputy commissioner-cum district returning officer Pradeep Dahiya on Wednesday, Congress spokesperson and Hisar-based leader Yogesh Sihag said parties had been categorically asked to refrain from holding any programmes at religious or educational institutes.

Sihag said, “CM Saini and Gangwa flouted the poll code by holding the rally at the playground. The organisers also broke a boundary wall of the school to pitch a tent.”

Former Shahpur village sarpanch Rajesh Jattan said, “The land where the rally was held belongs to the school. In fact, the washrooms of the school are built on this land.”

When contacted, deputy speaker Ranbir Gangwa denied any wrongdoing, and said, “The playground (where the rally was held) was built on panchayat land and the school has no ownership over it.”

He added that due permission was taken from election officials before holding the rally.

Hisar deputy commissioner-cum-returning officer Pradeep Dahiya said that they have received a complaint on C-vigil and poll squad officials have visited the rally venue. “The school principal said they have been using the playground, but it is a panchayat land. I gave permission to land the CM’s chopper but permission for the rally was given by the Nalwa returning officer. We are probing the matter,” he added.