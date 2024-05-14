Rallying behind BJP’s Bhiwani-Mahendergarh pick Dharambir: Rao Inderjit

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh on Monday slammed the party leaders for not informing him about the nomination schedule of party candidate from Bhiwani-Mahendergarh seat Dharambir Singh and said he will find out who was behind this mistake. Senior BJP leader and Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh during a rally in Mahendergarh’s Ateli assembly segment on Monday. (HT Photo)

Addressing a gathering at Sehlang village in Mahendergarh’s Ateli assembly segment, Singh said he was surprised when Dharmbir called him on the night of May 3 and asked him about his arrival timing to take part in his nomination process.

“As I could not attend the nomination process, some people spread rumours that I am supporting a candidate from my community (referring to Congress’ Rao Dan Singh, who is also an Ahir) but I want to clarify that I am standing by Dharmbir Singh. I made Rao Dan Singh an MLA and he left me but Dharmbir stood by me in every situation. Without your support Dharmbir Singh can’t win from here and we both will ensure development of the area,” the Union minister added.

Singh said there will be big changes in the BJP after the Lok Sabha polls and the same will be seen in Haryana politics.

“It is not confirmed that the people who are sitting in big positions will continue to play the same role. If you want to see me in a bigger position then I need people like Dharmbir with me. I urge you to ensure his victory from here,” he added.

In a veiled attack on former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Singh said, “Hooda is thinking that he will become chief minister but this will not happen because we are fighting against him.”