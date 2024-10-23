Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ram Rahim prosecution: Dera demands independent probe

ByParteek Singh Mahal, Faridkot
Oct 23, 2024 09:40 AM IST

Dera spokesperson and advocate Jatinder Khurana said the allegations of sacrilege against dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh are false and baseless

A day after the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government granted sanction to prosecute Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in three interlinked sacrilege cases of Faridkot, the sect demanded an investigation by an “independent agency” in the cases claiming that the dera head had no role.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

Dera spokesperson and advocate Jatinder Khurana said the allegations of sacrilege against dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh are false and baseless. “The dera head had no role in the sacrilege incidents and he cannot commit such sin as he respects all religions. Dera Sacha Sauda has always strongly condemned the incidents of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib ji. We demand that an impartial investigation should be conducted by an independent agency and real culprits should be brought to the fore instead of implicating the dera in this as part of a conspiracy.”

On Monday, the state home department had sanctioned prosecution under Section 196 (prosecution for offences against the state and for criminal conspiracy to commit such offence) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) against dera head Ram Rahim and three national committee members of dera Pardeep Kler, Harsh Dhuri and Sandeep Bareta in three interlinked sacrilege cases linked to Bargari sacrilege.

The sacrilege events began on June 1, 2015, when a “bir” (copy) of the Guru Granth Sahib was stolen from the Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village gurdwara. Three derogatory posters threatening sacrilege were pasted at Bargari and Burj Jawahar Singh Wala villages between September 24 and 25, 2015. On October 12, 2015, torn pages of the “bir” were found scattered in front of a gurdwara in the adjoining Bargari village, resulting in an outrage across the state.

Dera head hatched conspiracy for revenge: SIT final report

In April 2022 around seven years after the Bargari sacrilege incident, SIT head ADGP SPS Parmar in his final report found no political involvement and concluded that the crime was committed following a conspiracy by dera followers on the directions of dera head for revenge. CM Mann had handed over the report to Sikh community leader.

The SIT probing the sacrilege cases claims to have found that the instructions to execute the sacrilege at Bargari, Moga and Gurusar were given by Bareta, Kler and Dhuri, to the district dera committee members. “The trio had met dera follower Mohinder Pal Bittu (who was killed in Nabha jail) and instructed him to steal the “bir” and commit sacrilege,” SIT claimed.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //