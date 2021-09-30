Ramlila organisers raring to make a comeback in Chandigarh

After a hiatus last year, when most Ramlila organisers called off the performance or went online amid the pandemic, the annual affair is set to return to around 40 venues across Chandigarh next week, with the first scheduled to begin on October 4.

“All 46 Ramlila organisers in the city are willing to perform this year. We will follow all Covid-19 guidelines issued by the authorities,” said BP Gour, chief patron of the Chandigarh Kendriya Ramlila Mahasabha.

Gour said the Mahasabha has got permissions from the fire department and municipal corporation, while the administration’s nod is expected soon.

It is learnt that the MC has given the approval to only 36 organisers so far, while other applications are being processed. As far as the UT administration is concerned, approvals and detailed guidelines are likely before the scheduled beginning of Ramlilas.

New scenes to attract people

With the pandemic still not over, the Azaad Dramatic Club, Sector 20, plans to showcase new scenes to attract people. It was one of the few Ramlilas that performed live last year with 200 seats, which remained occupied on most days.

“The new scenes will focus on the virtue of loyalty. For example, how Laxman’s wife Urmila made sacrifices for his and Lord Rama’s sake, and how Kumbhkaran remained loyal to his brother Ravana till the end,” said Ashok Choudhary, senior vice president of the club.

The club will begin the Ramlila on October 4, a day before most other organisers, to incorporate the increased number of scenes.

Cash crunch to have impact

Meanwhile, the financial impact of successive lockdowns is expected to leave a mark on Ramlilas this year. Many artistes have lost their regular jobs while donations have also been affected.

“We will have the simplest of arrangements this year due to financial constraints,” said Jyoti Bhardwaj, a veteran Ramlila artiste from the OCF Sanskritic Manch, Sector 29.

However, the enthusiasm has not dipped. ”Out troupe is busy with the rehearsals,” he said.