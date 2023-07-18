Monsoon mess: 4 dead, homes flattened, Kharar’s town planning failure exposed

As many as four deaths, three collapsed houses, builders digging up the Airport Road to drain water from the artificial lakes and World One Society’s basement under 11 feet of water after the recent rains and resultant floods were among the host of issues that have laid bare the rampant violations of building bylaws in Kharar. Although it has been over a week since the heavy rains, water has not receded in various parts of Kharar. (HT Photo)

As the water receded eventually, the residents of Kharar were left to collect the bits and pieces after the devastation.

Besides Kharar town, people living in Desu Majra, Chajju Majra, Mundi Kharar, Jamuna Enclave, Nayagaon, Nijjar Chowk, Shivalik Enclave, Dau Majra, housing societies on Landran Road, Sectors from 115 to 125, Nayagaon and New Chandigarh were also at the receiving end as the areas were submerged.

The damage was such that the cabinet minister and MLA from Kharar, Anmol Gagan Mann, suffered a fracture while visiting the flood hit area.

Villages around Kurali, particularly Rurki Pukhta, suffered the maximum damage. Although it has been over six days since the floods, the water has not receded from the fields.

The rampant violations of building bylaws in Kharar, with high rises mushrooming across town, were left badly exposed after the heavy rainfall. (HT )

Kapil Kumar, whose house was submerged in a raging Jayanti ki Rao on July 9, is still taking shelter at a relative’s house with his wife and two-year-old son.

He said that everything which he had built from his savings for years, has been washed away in the floods.

Encroachments on seasonal rivulets, choes triggered disaster

Kharar is surrounded by three major seasonal rivulets, Patiala ki Rao, Jayanti ki Rao and Badi Nadi of Siswan. Additionally, there are multiple other natural drains in private agricultural land which merge into these rivulets.

Natives of Kharar feel that the town has paid the price of reckless constructions by the real estate industry.

Those who cannot afford a house in Chandigarh and Mohali, opt for Kharar. Sensing the opportunity, builders and property dealers, involving big and small politicians, jumped into the bandwagon of constructing houses and apartments.

The natural drains flowing through the land of farmers were sold to builders, who covered these drains and choes by constructing high-rise apartments and colonies, said NS Kalsi, former Punjab Urban Development Authority official.

Majority of the pipelines are not connected with sewerage systems and the waste water is thus discharged in open plots.

Due to the lack of an effective drainage and stormwater sewerage system, the pipelines often overflow. Water gushing from the highways and flyovers also enters the low-lying residential areas.

Social activist Satnam Singh Daun, who has been fighting against violations being committed by builders for over a decade, said that it is a tragedy that was waiting to happen. He said that 80% of ponds in Kharar tehsil have been covered to make way for residential colonies and multi-storey residential apartments have come up on floodplains and natural drains.

Nayagaon residents lamented that the majority of land in the nagar council’s jurisdiction has been encroached. They said that the nothing has been done to remove the encroachments from government land.

It has been a year since cabinet minister Anmol Gagan Mann had promised a sewerage treatment plant (STP) in the town, but the location where the plant was proposed has been encroached upon, leading to the delay in setting up of the plant.

