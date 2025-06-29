Random Forays | The unimportant ‘important’ person

There are varying levels of delusion in our world. Some people perceive themselves to be extremely important to the rest of humanity. Such individuals consider themselves to be gifts to society at large. We often know them as VIPs or very ‘important’ persons. Whether by dint of position or possession, or both, they are graded by the system as persons with the right to quash the rights of others! Rural folk, homemakers, elderly couples and basically common people are the ones largely ignored by an era in which we tend to crave limelight and flashlights. (Shutterstock)

Maybe not to that extent, but these so-called VIPs surely stand out like sore thumbs at times. Indeed, it is always refreshing to notice someone who is humble and not pompous, even though his car or his entry pass or even his collar badge carries a VIP tag. Such humility is very becoming of a powerful individual and actually bowls over onlookers at times.

Such onlookers are the unimportant ones, of course, for by its very implication, the term ‘very important’ implies that the rest of the pack comprises of less important persons or LIPs. The word ‘very’ is actually very inadequate. I would propose that some actually important persons be classified as AIPs and even more significant ones as most important persons, MIPs. That would then lead to the shunning of terms like VVIP and VVVIP, which are pretty much obnoxious in essence.

The most gallingly pesky fellows are those who crave for VIP status symbols (and they don’t read columns such as this one, so don’t worry about them being annoyed!). These unworthies are those who just love grabbing hold of VIP passes, VIP stickers and VIP seats. They will also behave boorishly with the guard on duty, should he deign to feign ignorance at their elevated levels of ‘importance’ whilst they seek to boldly enter the hallowed portals of wherever!

The aforementioned unimportant onlooker is left hassled, frazzled and perplexed when he repeatedly observes such conduct in public. He has never raised his voice. He has never resisted the command to vacate a chair for a ‘VIP’ and he often wonders what the fuss is all about! The simplicity, the decency and the demureness of these ‘unimportant’ persons is worthy of much more admiration than any and all the ‘qualities’ which a ‘VIP’ can muster.

Rural folk, homemakers, elderly couples and basically common people are the ones largely ignored by an era in which we tend to crave limelight and flashlights. Those who go about their duties in life with sincerity, humility and diligence, without ever yearning for recognition or VIP passes, are the ones who actually stand out in this ultra-competitive world.

At a recent official event, one was witness to a hilarious scenario. One uppity youthful wannabe politician was clearly out to impress his fiancée and brandished two ‘golden’ passes at the hapless organisers. The problem was that each member of that exalted seating area was pre-accounted for and there was a list with names at the welcome desk. The man was carrying the requisite ‘golden’ cards but the mention of his name and that of the comely lady was missing from the list. One burly official at the entrance put his foot down and refused to let the newbies in. It was only on the intervention of a senior politician that the matter was resolved, but not before the miffed fiancée of our red-faced man had almost walked off in a huff. That he also received an earful throughout the duration of the event, as one could discern from a distance, was a matter of additional hilarity for unimportant onlookers. And clearly a bumpy start to their journey together, for the soon-to-be- weds!

The fact of the matter is that recognition based on external influences is anyway a fleeting phenomenon. Those who carry a chip on their shoulder during their ‘rocking’ careers are likely to feel very lonely once the cows have finally come home.

Meanwhile, our favourite unimportant persons will continue to go about their business in their unassuming and humble ways. They don’t really care about who’s in the saddle, who calls the shots and who rules the roost. They know that times keep changing, Actors come and go. They also know who the really important ‘person’ is.

