Ranji Trophy: Arjit’s century helps UT fight back against Punjab

Riding high on Arjit Singh’s knock of 121 runs, Chandigarh staged a fightback in their first innings against Punjab on Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy tie being played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mullanpur.

In reply to Punjab’s massive first innings score of 586/6, Chandigarh was 310/6 at the end of the day on Thursday. Chandigarh still trail by 276 runs.

While resuming their overnight score form 62/2 wicket-keeper cum batter Arjit Singh and Ankit Kaushik continued to dominate till lunch as both stitched partnership of 99 runs. Post lunch witnessed the dismissal of Ankit Kaushik who was bowled out by Abhishek Sharma in the 54th over with 138 for three on the board. Ankit scored 48 runs off 97 balls with seven boundaries.

Arjit stood tall in the middle to share another crucial 87-run fourth wicket partnership with Gaurav Puri and steered the innings at 225. Sanveer Singh ended the valiant knock of Arjit (121 off 279 balls) which included 11 boundaries and three sixes. Later, the Chandigarh batting line-up crumbled as Kunal Mahajan (25) and Bhagmender Lather (8) returned to the pavilion cheaply. Chandigarh was 310 for six with unbeaten batters - Gaurav Puri (76) and Gurinder Singh (12) before the stumps were drawn. Sanveer Singh (2/30) and Mayank Markandeya (2/74) shared two wickets each.