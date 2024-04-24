 Ranjit skips meet with Haryana assembly speaker citing ‘personal reasons’ - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Apr 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Ranjit skips meet with Haryana assembly speaker citing ‘personal reasons’

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Apr 24, 2024 08:24 AM IST

Haryana Assembly Speaker told the reporters that Ranjit Chautala phoned him on Tuesday and requested another date for the meeting as he wouldn’t be able to come due to “personal reasons.”

BJP leader Ranjit Chautala on Tuesday skipped a meeting with the Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta who had called him to discuss his resignation as an Independent MLA, an official said.

BJP leader Ranjit Chautala had sent his resignation to the Haryana assembly speaker on March 24 and subsequently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. (HT File)
The MLA from Rania in Sirsa district had sent his resignation to the Speaker on March 24 and subsequently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.Haryana Assembly Speaker told the reporters that Chautala phoned him on Tuesday and requested another date for the meeting as he wouldn’t be able to come due to “personal reasons.”



“On April 30, he will have to come to clarify so we can decide (on his resignation). The verification of his signature is also required for which he must appear in person. Chautala, 78, was fielded from Hisar Lok Sabha seat by the BJP,” added the assembly speaker

“As Vidhan Sabha Speaker, it is my responsibility that if any member resigns from the Vidhan Sabha, it is for us to verify that the resignation has not been sent under any pressure or compulsion,” Gupta had said earlier.

Last month, after BJP replaced Manohar Lal Khattar with Nayab Singh Saini as the Haryana chief minister, Ranjit Chautala again became the power minister in the Saini-led BJP government.

Chautala along with former Congress MP Naveen Jindal joined the saffron party on March 24. Jindal was named a candidate for the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat. As an Independent MLA, Ranjit Chautala had extended support to the BJP when it fell short of a majority on its own after the 2019 assembly elections.

