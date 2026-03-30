Rape accused AAP MLA Pathanmajra’s police custody extended by seven days

A local court in Patiala on Sunday extended the police remand of rape-accused AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra by seven days. The MLA from Sanour constituency was produced before the court after the completion of his four-day police remand. Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, 50, a first-time legislator from the Sanaur constituency of Patiala district, had been on the run since September 2 last year in connection with a rape and cheating case. (Ajay Sharma)

Pathanmajra, 50, a first-time legislator from the Sanaur constituency of Patiala district, was arrested on Tuesday from the outskirts of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, more than six months after he was booked. He was brought to Patiala early Wednesday and produced before a local court, which had sent him to four-day police custody.

He had been on the run since September 2 last year in connection with a rape and cheating case. In December, last year, a local court had declared him a proclaimed offender and a lookout circular was issued against him. He later approached the Punjab and Haryana high court but failed to get relief, following which he moved the Supreme Court.

During the hearing, Patiala Police sought a 10-day extension of the remand, stating that further interrogation was necessary to ascertain where he had stayed while absconding and who had assisted him.

Confirming the development, superintendent of police (SP) Gurbans Bains said that while the police had sought a 10-day remand, the court granted seven days. When asked about details of the investigation so far, he declined to comment.

Police sources, however, indicated that Pathanmajra was likely to be taken to different states where he might have stayed while he was on the run.