Rape accused flees; 2 Hisar cops suspended

Hisar superintendent of police (SP) Lokender Singh on Friday placed woman assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Dharshana and constable Rajbir under suspension for their negligence after a rape accused fled from the civil hospital where he was taken for medical check-up on September 14.

Hisar police spokesperson Vikas Kumar said, “Accused Kuldeep Kumar was taken to the civil hospital on September 14 for the medical check-up and he fled from the spot.”

“The SP has put an ASI and a constable under suspension after finding negligence on their part. We are conducting raids to nab the accused,” he added.