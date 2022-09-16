Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rape accused flees; 2 Hisar cops suspended

Rape accused flees; 2 Hisar cops suspended

Published on Sep 16, 2022

Hisar police spokesperson Vikas Kumar said rape accused Kuldeep Kumar was taken to the civil hospital on September 14 for the medical check-up and he fled from the spot

Hisar superintendent of police Lokender Singh on Friday placed woman assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Dharshana and constable Rajbir under suspension for their negligence after a rape accused fled. (Image for representational purpose)
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

Hisar superintendent of police (SP) Lokender Singh on Friday placed woman assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Dharshana and constable Rajbir under suspension for their negligence after a rape accused fled from the civil hospital where he was taken for medical check-up on September 14.

Hisar police spokesperson Vikas Kumar said, “Accused Kuldeep Kumar was taken to the civil hospital on September 14 for the medical check-up and he fled from the spot.”

“The SP has put an ASI and a constable under suspension after finding negligence on their part. We are conducting raids to nab the accused,” he added.

Friday, September 16, 2022
