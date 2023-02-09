Rape case: Day before release posters of former Ludhiana MLA Bains surface in Atam Nagar

A day before his release on bail in a rape case, posters of Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) president Simarjit Singh Bains surfaced in Atam Nagar and South Constituency.

The controversial leader was granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana Court on January 25 and he is expected to be released from Barnala jail on Friday.

The hoardings also carried the picture of party councilors, including leader of LIP councillors in the MC general house, Swarandeep Singh Chahal.

Party leader Maninder Singh Mani said that the posters have been installed enroute to Bains’ house located in Janta Nagar. The posters and hoardings have been installed on Gill Road and Sidhwan Canal Road.

Though a former MLA, Bains exercise considerable clout in municipal corporations. Besides, Chahal who represents ward number 50, the other LIP councillors include Sukhvir Dhillon (ward 32), Harvinder Kaler (ward 36), Sarabjit Kaur (ward 37), Kuldeep Singh Bitta (ward 38) and Arjan Singh Cheema (ward 40).

The court had ordered Bains to surrender all weapons, firearms, ammunition, if any, along with the arms licence.

The court had set a 15-day deadline for his release from prison.

Bains was also directed to not “contact, call, text, message, remark, stare, stalk, make any gestures or express any unusual or inappropriate, verbal or otherwise objectionable behaviour towards the victim and her family, either physically, or through phone call or any other social media, through any other mode, nor shall unnecessarily roam around the victim’s home.”