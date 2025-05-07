Rape victim alleges police inaction against sarpanch

Nearly two weeks after a 34-year-old woman lodged a rape complaint against the sarpanch of Rajawas-Rathiwas panchayat in Mahendergarh district, the woman alleged that the police have failed to arrest the accused Mohit Ghughu and raised question marks over the police probe. In the FIR, the woman alleged that her husband, who is working as a driver caught the accused Mohit in inebriated condition, allegedly assaulting his wife and made a video to show the Sarpanch’s family. (HT File)

In her complaint to the police on April 25, the woman alleged that the accused Mohit had barged into her house in February and made a video of her while she was taking a bath.

“The accused raped me several times while threatening to kill my family members and make the video viral, if the incident was shared with anyone,” she added.

The Satnali police have booked the accused sarpanch under Sections 332, 351(3), 64(2)(m), 77 and 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 25 of the Arms Act.

When contacted, inspector Dhram Singh, Satnali police station said that they are checking the authenticity of the videos, and a probe is on in this case.