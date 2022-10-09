Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rape victim ends life by hanging herself in Ludhiana

Rape victim ends life by hanging herself in Ludhiana

Police sent the body for postmortem and initiated investigation. The woman was living with her five siblings. Her father is on the run since the day when he sexually assaulted her.

The woman had hanged herself from the ceiling fan. (Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Allegedly raped by her father, a 21-year-old woman ended her life by suicide at their residence in Mullanpur Dakha on Sunday, 15 months after sexual assault on her. The woman had hanged herself from the ceiling fan.

The Mullanpur Dakha police sent the body for postmortem and initiated investigation. The woman was living with her five siblings. Her father is on the run since July 5, 2021 , the day when he had sexually assaulted her. The court had already declared him a proclaimed offender in the case.

According to the uncle of the victim, he used to take care of her and her siblings for the past 15 months. The siblings stated that after the incident, she was under mental depression causing by uncertainty of her future. At the time of the incident, she was alone at home. Inspector Daljit Singh Gill, station house officer at police station Mullanpur Dakha, said that the accused was declared a proclaimed offender in the case. However, the police had already filed a charge sheet in court in the rape case.

