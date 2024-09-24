Menu Explore
Rape-murder victim’s kin block road

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Sep 24, 2024 09:12 AM IST

Days after a seven-year-old girl was raped and murdered allegedly by her neighbour in Buria town of Yamunanagar, the family of the deceased on Monday blocked a road in the vicinity for two hours demanding death penalty for the accused

Days after a seven-year-old girl was raped and murdered allegedly by her neighbour in Buria town of Yamunanagar, the family of the deceased on Monday blocked a road in the vicinity for two hours demanding death penalty for the accused.

Ganga Ram Punia, superintendent of police, Yamunanagar, said officials managed to pacify the protesters after which the road blockade was opened.
Ganga Ram Punia, superintendent of police, Yamunanagar, said officials managed to pacify the protesters after which the road blockade was opened.

The body of the girl was found lying in a mango orchard on the outskirts of the town on September 19 after which a suspect, identified as Naresh, was arrested. Neighbours joined the agitated family to block the road for two hours, demanding that the accused be given death penalty.

Ganga Ram Punia, superintendent of police, Yamunanagar said senior police officers reached the spot and managed to pacify the protesters after which the jam was opened.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
