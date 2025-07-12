Ludhiana: Ration supply to depot holder halted for ‘fraud’

The district food and civil supplies department has suspended the essential commodity supply to a ration depot holder in Sehjad village in Ludhiana West after he was caught committing “fraud” in verification of multiple ration card holders using the identity of a single individual, officials said. The malpractice was uncovered during an ongoing eKYC drive aimed at verifying existing beneficiaries under the Centre’s “One Nation One Ration Card” scheme. (HT Photo)

According to officials, the malpractice was uncovered during an ongoing eKYC drive aimed at verifying existing beneficiaries under the Centre’s “One Nation One Ration Card” scheme. They further added that the errant depot holder, identified as Teerath Singh, used the Aadhaar details of one person to carry out verification of several ration card holders. The irregularity came to light during a routine inspection after which a notice dated June 27 was issued to him seeking a written explanation. He didn’t respond so he was asked again on July 1 to do so, but to no avail, forcing the department to take action, officials said.

According to officials, the suspension has been enforced under gross violation of the Punjab Public Distribution System (Licensing/Control) Order, 2016 and its 2023 amendment for concerns over manipulation and misuse of beneficiary data.

When contacted, Sartaj Singh Cheema, district controller, food civil supplies and consumer affairs, Ludhiana West, said, “We have suspended the ration supply to the depot holder after he was found guilty of manipulating beneficiary records. The action was taken in the exercise of powers under the PDS order. The case has also been forwarded to the legal officer for further action.”