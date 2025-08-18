Ravi in spate, flood alert sounded in Punjab’s Gurdaspur villages

With a large quantity of water being released into the Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej from the respective dams after heavy rains in the catchment areas in Jammu and & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, a flood alert has been sounded in the Majha districts. Gurdaspur officials reviewed flood situation in the district on Sunday.

In Gurdaspur district, villages in the Dera Baba Nanak area, including Dharamkot Pattan, Gurchak, Ghanyie Ke Bet, and others along the Ravi and the concerned border outposts have been put on alert. In Dinangar, villages Kanna, Chountra, Chakri Slach, Adhi, Zainpur, and Thakur Pur are on alert, while the alert was issued to villages of Rosa, Chandu Wadala, and Kamalpur Jattan in Kalanaur.

This morning, officials reported that 1.5 lakh cusecs of water had been released into the Ravi from the Ujh river and Ranjit Sagar Dam, marking the highest release into the Ravi this season.

Gurdaspur district administration, in a message on Sunday, warned villagers of flooding.

“It is anticipated that we’ll be receiving more than 1,50,000 cusecs of water in Ravi today as most of nallahs/streams in the catchment of Jammu (Kathua) are in spate. It is advised that people stay alert and away from the river,” the message from the district administration said.

Gurdaspur deputy commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh said that as soon as the district administration received the intimation this morning about the release of water into the Ravi, an alert was issued for the residents living along the Ujh and Ravi rivers, instructing them to move away to safer locations.

“At the same time, district administration teams were deployed in flood-prone areas, and the relief camps have been identified. The flood plan has been activated. By evening, the water level of the Ravi had receded, and the entire situation was under control”, he said.

The DC, while cautioning people living near the Ujh and Ravi, advised them to stay at least 200m away from the flood-affected areas and also to move their cattle and belongings to safe places.

He said that due to the ongoing rainfall in the hills, the water level of the rivers may rise at any time. He further said that for any flood-related information or assistance, people can contact the district administration control room on toll-free number 1800-180-1852 or the flood control room at 01874-266376. He assured that the district administration is fully prepared to deal with any such situation.

In Pathankot, after the overflowing of the Jalaliya and Ujh rivers, 7–8 villages of the Bhoa assembly constituency were affected by flooding, leading to crop damage.

Cabinet minister Lal Chand Kataruchakk visited the area under flood threat. No loss of human life has been reported so far.

The flood-affected villages are Jaidpur, Manwal, Mangwal, Jharoli, Chhanni, Anyal, Bamiyal, and the BSF post at Jaidpur.

The minister said that outreach has been made to those who have suffered losses. He said that BSF and army personnel are on stand and ready.

He shared that the Jaidpur outpost at the Zero Line is surrounded by water. He assured the flood-affected villagers that their losses would be duly compensated by the government.

In Amritsar, Ravi flows through the Ajnala sub-division, and as per the officials, the water may reach Amritsar by tonight.

During his visit to the Kamalpura police post in the Ajnala constituency, the local MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal informed that the water released upstream would reach the area by 10 pm tonight. He stated that although the administration has made all necessary arrangements, the heavy inflow of water has created a flood-like situation. He assured that the government stands firmly with the people and will extend all possible assistance.

All 31 gates of Harike Headworks opened

All 31 gates of Harike Headworks, at the confluence of Beas and Sutlej, have been opened for the release the water downstream.

“There has been an uptick in the release of water from Pong Dam into the Beas and the Bhakra Dam into the Sutlej rivers. As much as 1.8 lakh cusecs of water is coming from the upstream, and 86,000 cusecs of water was released downstream, devastating the Hathar area, where fields are now submerged under water”, said the officials of the irrigation department.

They said the flow of water has reduced and hoped normal situation soon.

Several villages, including Doomaniwal, Kutiwal, Gharum, Sabhra, Gudaike, Jaloke, Kotbudha and others are under threat of flood.