Ravibir Grewal elected as Chandigarh Golf Club president with a record margin

Ravibir Singh Grewal, 59, was on Sunday elected as the 31st president of Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) with a thumping margin of 401 votes, a record in elections of the 55-year-old prestigious golfing institution of the region. This will be Ravibir’s fourth term at the helm of Chandigarh Golf Club in the last eight years. (Sant Arora/HT)

Grewal, an alumnus of The Doon School and grandson of former Punjab chief minister justice Gurnam Singh, prevailed over Birinder Singh Gill, a four-time CGC president, polling 790 votes against his rival’s 389.

Despite a chilly day, 1,183 members out of about 1,800 voters turned up for casting their ballot. Four votes were declared invalid.

This will be Ravibir’s fourth term at the helm of CGC in the last eight years. He takes the reins at a time when the club is facing an unprecedented and complicated issue of alleged building bylaws violations on its premises, flagged by the Chandigarh administration.

In recent months, the administration has slapped a string of show-cause notices on the club, pointing out unauthorised constructions over about 19,000 square feet, including an extension of dining facility and gazebo that came up in the last two years.

On test will be the new president’s ability to deal with the sticky compliance issue that has put the club at odds with the administration and cast an air of uncertainty over new constructions at the club that sits next to the high-security Punjab and Haryana Raj Bhawans and ecologically fragile Sukhna Lake.

Ravibir, an entrepreneur and avid golfer, struck a note of conciliation and confidence on the challenges ahead. “As soon as my team and I take charge, we will work closely with the UT administration to resolve ongoing issues amicably and within the bylaws,” he said.

In his last tenure as president, Ravibir, known for his consummate networking skills and consensual style, was instrumental in resolving the long-pending lease issue and getting it extended for 33 years. “Appropriate completion of pending works in and around the club house will be done as required,” he added.

Saying that promotion of golf is high on his agenda, the president-elect said special attention will be given to the golf course to ensure the best possible golfing conditions for members throughout the year. Tournaments will be restructured to ensure minimum disruption for playing members and a fair handicapping system will be put in place, he added.

The results of election of 11 members for executive committee will be out on Monday.