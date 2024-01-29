 Ravibir panel sweeps Chandigarh Golf Club elections - Hindustan Times
Ravibir panel sweeps Chandigarh Golf Club elections

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 29, 2024 08:27 PM IST

As many as 10 of the total 12 executive committee members elected on Monday are from newly elected Chandigarh Golf Club president Ravibir Singh Grewal’s team

The newly elected executive committee members with Chandigarh Golf Club president Ravibir Singh Grewal (in blue turban). (HT Photo)
The committee includes Kulbir Singh Brar (687 votes), Major Rajinder Singh Virk (677 votes), Rohit Singh Dagar (673 votes), Gursimran Singh Sibia (652 votes), Gurpreet Singh Bakshi (598 votes), Sanjeev Verma (575), Gursimrat Singh Jawandha (558 votes), SPS Ghai (555 votes), Dr Rajesh Agnish (551 votes), Vijay Wadhawan (521 votes), HS Kang (510 votes) and Dr Raman Abrol (504 votes).

On Sunday, Grewal was elected as the club’s 31st president, beating his arch-rival Birinder Singh Gill by a record-margin of 401 votes.

Grewal, an alumnus of The Doon School and grandson of former Punjab chief minister justice Gurnam Singh, prevailed over Gill, a four-time CGC president, polling 790 votes against the latter’s 389.

In the executive committee, SPS Ghai and Major Rajinder Singh Virk are from the Birinder Singh Gill panel.

As many as 1,183 out of about 1,800 members had voted in the polls on Sunday.

“It is a matter of pride that my panel is the members’ choice for the managing committee. We will work as a strong team and look to achieve our goals. The club and the sport need to shine more, making members happy and proud,” said Grewal.

Monday, January 29, 2024
