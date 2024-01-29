Ravibir panel sweeps Chandigarh Golf Club elections

Newly elected Chandigarh Golf Club president Ravibir Singh Grewal’s team dominated the executive committee polls, clinching 10 of the 12 slots in the results declared on Monday. The newly elected executive committee members with Chandigarh Golf Club president Ravibir Singh Grewal (in blue turban). (HT Photo)

The committee includes Kulbir Singh Brar (687 votes), Major Rajinder Singh Virk (677 votes), Rohit Singh Dagar (673 votes), Gursimran Singh Sibia (652 votes), Gurpreet Singh Bakshi (598 votes), Sanjeev Verma (575), Gursimrat Singh Jawandha (558 votes), SPS Ghai (555 votes), Dr Rajesh Agnish (551 votes), Vijay Wadhawan (521 votes), HS Kang (510 votes) and Dr Raman Abrol (504 votes).

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

On Sunday, Grewal was elected as the club’s 31st president, beating his arch-rival Birinder Singh Gill by a record-margin of 401 votes.

Grewal, an alumnus of The Doon School and grandson of former Punjab chief minister justice Gurnam Singh, prevailed over Gill, a four-time CGC president, polling 790 votes against the latter’s 389.

In the executive committee, SPS Ghai and Major Rajinder Singh Virk are from the Birinder Singh Gill panel.

As many as 1,183 out of about 1,800 members had voted in the polls on Sunday.

“It is a matter of pride that my panel is the members’ choice for the managing committee. We will work as a strong team and look to achieve our goals. The club and the sport need to shine more, making members happy and proud,” said Grewal.