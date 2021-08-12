Rawat to come to Chandigarh to mediate Between Capt and Sidhu

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat will come to Chandigarh next week to mediate between chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu for unity in the party.

The state affairs in-charge was asked by Congress president Sonia Gandhi to ensure unity in the Punjab unit after Amarinder took up with her the criticism of his government by newly appointed state chief, said sources.

The chief minister, who met Sonia for the first time on Tuesday since Sidhu’s elevation, is learnt to have told her that continued and repeated targeting of the state government would be detrimental to the party in the run-up to the assembly polls early next year.

Sources said the CM also showed Sidhu’s tweets and statements and urged the Congress president to rein him in for smooth functioning.

After the meeting, Rawat had said that she advised the state government and the party organisation to work together. “The Congress president also asked me to ensure that both (Amarinder and Sidhu) work within their respective limits, but cooperate with each other,” he told reporters.

Before his appointment, Sidhu had publicly targeted Amarinder and the state government for allegedly “colluding” with Badals and non-fulfilment of key poll promises. Though he is not taking direct digs at the chief minister by name now, his attacks on the state government have not stopped.

The Congress central leadership, which had held a series of meetings with 150-odd state leaders before naming the new state unit team, had expected the truce to work, especially after it managed to ensure the chief minister’s presence at Sidhu’s installation ceremony to put up a united face. However, it has proved to be fragile as Sidhu and other detractors are questioning the government on the 18-point agenda set by the high command for implementation.