RBI sanctions 36,999crore CCL to Punjab for paddy purchase

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday sanctioned the first instalment of the cash credit limit (CCL) of ₹36,999 crore of the total ₹44,500 crore to Punjab for paddy procurement starting from October 1.

The balance amount of ₹7,500 crore for November is expected to be released after the first instalment is exhausted. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann said the forthcoming kharif marketing season was the first of the AAP government and he had issued directions to the department of food and civil supplies to start advance planning.

The government has revamped the policies related to milling, transport, labour and purchase of stock articles in an effort to make the process transparent and efficient, he said.

The CM said the government was committed to purchase every single grain of paddy produced by the state farmers.