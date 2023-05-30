Four Vistadome coaches for Kalka-Shimla heritage track rolled out

The Rail Coach Factory (RCF) here on Monday rolled out four advanced Vistadome narrow gauge coaches having glass roofs and large windows for the Kalka-Shimla heritage track. The Rail Coach Factory (RCF) here on Monday rolled out four advanced Vistadome narrow gauge coaches having glass roofs and large windows for the Kalka-Shimla heritage track. (HT File Photo)

Addressing the media here, RCF General Manager Ashesh Agrawal said these coaches – an AC executive car (12 seats), an AC chair car (24 seats), a non-AC chair car (30 seats) and a power-cum-luggage and guard car – would have a trial run on the Kalka-Shimla route before being put into service.

They have been handed over to the Kalka railways for the trial runs, he said.

After clearance from the Commissioner of Railway Safety, the coaches will be put into service. The date of their flagging off will be decided by the Railway Board, he said.

Agrawal further said the Railway Board has asked the RCF to manufacture 30 Vistadome coaches for the Kalka-Shimla line and has given its nod for manufacturing these coaches for the Kangra Valley line.

The British laid the first rail link to connect Shimla in 1903. In 2009, the Kalka-Shimla rail track was declared a World Heritage site by UNESCO.

There are 103 tunnels on the rail line, 800 bridges, 919 curves and 18 railway stations.

Agrawal said the Vistadome coaches resemble those of the world-famous Bernina Express of Switzerland which runs on a mountainous rail track.

The coaches will have panoramic windows, a lightweight shell with an upgraded bogie and an improved braking system. They are also equipped with modern safety features like CCTVs and fire alarms, he added.

The coaches will have aesthetic plush interiors, windowpanes with anti-UV coating, power windows in the upper class, powered doors, heating-cooling package, linear concealed fans, linear LED lights, modular seating, restaurant seating with luxury seats for executive class and mini pantry, among other things.

Each Vistadome coach will cost approximately ₹1.3 crore, Agrawal said.