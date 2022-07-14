RD Dhiman replaces Ram Subagh as HP chief secretary
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday removed chief secretary Ram Subagh Singh and replaced him with Ram Dass Dhiman, a 1988-batch IAS officer.
Dhiman has superseded three IAS officers, including Subagh’s wife Nisha Singh, Ali Raza Rizvi and Sanjay Gupta. Subagh was appointed chief secretary in August last year in place of 1986-batch IAS officer Anil Khachi, who was then given the charge of the state election commissioner.
Jai Ram reportedly did not share comfortable relations with top bureaucrats. Vidya Chander Pharkha was the chief secretary during the Virbhadra Singh regime and was appointed as adviser after Jai Ram took over the reins of the state. Jai Ram replaced Pharkha with Vineet Chawdhary as his new chief secretary, who superannuated nine months later. Brij Kumar Aggarwal succeeded him and retained the post for almost one year.
Shrikant Baldi, the current chairperson of RERA, succeeded Aggarwal on September 2, 2019, and remained in the office till December 31, 2020.
Khachi succeeded Baldi, but was removed eight months later. Subagh had taken over the baton from Khachi.
Ram Subagh Singh has now been given the charge of principal adviser (administrative reforms), while Nisha Singh, additional chief secretary (rural development), has been appointed as the principal adviser (training) and Sanjay Gupta, additional chief secretary (social justice), is the principal adviser (redressal of public grievances).
Palaniswami cracks whip, expels Panneerselvam's sons from AIADMK
AIADMK interim general secretary K Palaniswami on Thursday expelled O Panneerselvam's sons, and 16 other supporters of Panneerselvam, from the party. Raveendranath, the party's Lok Sabha member from Theni constituency, and Jeyapradeep, both sons of Panneerselvam and a former Minister, Vellamandi N Natarajan were expelled. OPS's loyalist in his home district of Theni, SPM Syed Khan, a former MP and also the Theni District Secretary, was ousted from the party.
Prepare action plan to deal with scanty rainfall, UP CM tells depts
Lalitpur, Firozabad, Varanasi and Hapur received normal rainfall (80% to 120%). Kheri, Deoria, Etah and Bijnor recorded below normal (60%-80%) rainfall. All major rivers, canals and reservoirs have sufficient water, LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath added. Last year during the same period, 53.46 lakh hectares of land had been sown, he said. “However, late sowing affects the yield. But we have to be prepared for alternative arrangements,” added the CM. Correct information should be available to farmers, said Adityanath.
Family stranded in 5-feet deep water in Khadki rescued
The fire brigade personnel attached to Pimpri-Chinchwad fire brigade rescued four members of a family along with their pet dog, on Thursday night. The family resides in Bopodi. The local residents called for help. All family members and the dog were rescued, said officials. By 8.40 pm the entire rescue operation was completed with the help of police, fire brigade and cantonment staffer who were present on the spot.
Schools will remain open in Pune from Friday
PUNE The Pune civic body on Thursday announced that schools will remain open from Friday as rain activity is less. With the India Meteorological Department issuing rain alerts and incessant rainfall, the Pune Municipal Corporation had decided that all civic primary and secondary schools will remain closed on Thursday. Though there was an 'extremely heavy rain' alert, the city witnessed less rain as compared to Wednesday. But catchment areas received good rainfall, said, officials.
Govt to enable dealers run FP shops as common service centres: Yogi
LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said fair price shop retailers were playing an important role in realizing the government's objective of 'sabko ration, sabko poshan'. The state government is committed to bring change in the life of 80,000 dealers who were supplying rations to people at reasonable rates, he said. In view of their role, the state government increased their profit from ₹70 per quintal to ₹90 per quintal.
