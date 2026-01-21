R-Day parade to feature Punjab govt’s welfare initiatives: Ludhiana DC

With Republic Day around the corner, deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain on Tuesday reviewed preparations for the district-level celebrations during a meeting with officials of various departments at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) sports ground. Deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain reviewing the Republic Day preparations in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Chairing the review, the deputy commissioner issued detailed directions to ensure that the January 26 event is organised in a dignified, disciplined and seamless manner, reflecting the spirit of patriotism and administrative efficiency. He informed that Punjab public works minister Harbhajan Singh ETO will attend the function as the chief guest and unfurl the national tricolour at the PAU sports ground.

The deputy commissioner said that tableaux showcasing flagship programmes and welfare schemes of the Punjab government will be a key attraction of the event and directed the departments concerned to complete all preparations well in time. He added that a full-dress rehearsal would be conducted at the venue on January 23 to ensure flawless execution of the programme.

Emphasising that Republic Day is a national festival of great significance, Jain asked all departments to work in close coordination and adhere strictly to timelines. He warned that any laxity would be viewed seriously, as the event represents the image of the district administration.

During the meeting, extensive discussions were held on security arrangements, parade rehearsals, cultural programmes, stage management, facilities for invited guests, traffic regulation, sanitation, health services, uninterrupted power supply and emergency preparedness. The police department was instructed to put in place stringent security measures, while the health department was directed to ensure the availability of ambulances and medical staff at the venue.

The deputy commissioner also directed the municipal corporation and allied departments to ensure cleanliness, decoration, adequate seating arrangements and uninterrupted water and electricity supply in and around the venue. Special stress was laid on organising cultural programmes that are vibrant and imbued with patriotic fervour.

Senior officers, including additional deputy commissioners Rakesh Kumar, Amarjit Bains and Rupinder Pal Singh, sub-divisional magistrates, municipal corporation officials and heads of various departments, attended the meeting. The deputy commissioner expressed confidence that coordinated efforts would ensure a successful and memorable district-level Republic Day celebration.