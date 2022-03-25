Re-carpeting underway: Avoid these roads in Chandigarh
Due to re-carpeting of roads, Jan Marg between Sectors 16 and 17 will remain closed between 9 am and 5 pm from March 24 to April 4.
The Jan Marg stretch between Sectors 22 and 23 will be closed for the same duration till March 31, while that between Sectors 35 and 36 will be inaccessible till April 5.
To avoid inconvenience, the UT administration has requested the commuters to take alternative routes.
