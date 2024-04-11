Recently recarpeted Domoria bridge road stretch peels off, Ludhiana commuters fume

Just three days after being recarpeted, the road stretch from Domoria bridge towards Krishna Sweets has started to peel off at multiple spots, sparking concerns among shopkeepers and area residents. Demands for a thorough inspection and quality check of the materials used for the re-carpeting have been voiced by the residents and commuters. The road stretch from Domoria bridge towards Krishna Sweets has started to peel off at multiple spots. (Manish/HT)

According to officials, the 700-800-meter road segment underwent re-carpeting approximately three days ago at a cost of ₹34 lakh. However, soon after the completion, signs of peeling off became evident at various locations along the road.

Residents and shopkeepers in the vicinity have raised additional issues, highlighting that the road surface is uneven and littered with construction waste. Moreover, they expressed concern over the recurrence of similar incidents of road peeling following re-carpeting, with little to no action taken to address the underlying issues.

Concerns over quality and maintenance

The premature deterioration of the re-carpeted road has prompted concerns regarding the quality of materials used and the effectiveness of the construction process. Residents stressed the importance of adhering to stringent quality standards to ensure the durability and longevity of infrastructure projects.

In light of the recurring problems with road surfaces, residents have urged the authorities to conduct a comprehensive inspection of the re-carpeted road segment.

Akshay Bansal, sub divisional officer (SDO), MC, said “I will visit the particular road and get it checked and if any signs of peeling off are found, I will direct the contractor to re-carpet the area again”.

Jagmohan Singh, a commuter, said, “The local authorities should mark an inquiry into this case and uphold the accountability and transparency in road construction and maintenance activities. We expect swift action to address the issues”.