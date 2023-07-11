531.6 mm rain since Saturday, over half of Chandigarh’s annual quota

With 206.1 mm rain recorded on Monday, the city has received a total 531.6 mm rain since Saturday morning, which is nearly 50.2% of its yearly rainfall quota of 1,059.3 mm. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that although the western disturbance affecting the region will lose its effect from Tuesday, rains will continue due to active monsoon in the region.

An inundated Lake Club after torrential rains in Chandigarh on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

As much as 596 mm rain has been recorded in July till now, 218.2% of the normal rainfall in the month. It is already nearing all-time record for the month, 602.1 mm rain in July 1994.

As per MeT, 729.4 mm rain has been recorded in the city since the start of monsoon in June. The city normally gets 845.7 mm rain in monsoon.

On Monday, a red alert had been issued for heavy rains in the city, which was later brought down to an orange alert in the evening. Now, it has been updated to a yellow alert for Tuesday and no alert from Wednesday onwards. Second of the four colour warnings used by MeT, yellow alert means people are advised to keep a watch and be updated.

MeT director AK Singh said, “The western disturbance is the main cause behind this and has strengthened the monsoon system here. Western disturbances have more effect in the hilly areas, especially in Himachal Pradesh. With the city being on the foothills of the Himalayas, it has faced the brunt of this.”

“The monsoon system is still active and we can expect rain in the coming days, including Tuesday. Although monsoon showers can continue throughout the day, the intensity will be lesser than what we saw on the weekend,” he added.

City’s maximum temperature continued on the downward slope, going from 26°C on Sunday to 25.8°C on Monday, 8.5 degrees below normal range. This is the lowest maximum temperature for a July day since 2015, when it was recorded at 25.5°C on July 12. Minimum temperature remained unchanged on Monday at 23.6°C, 3 degrees below normal.

In the next three days, while maximum temperature will remain between 28°C and 31°C, minimum temperature is expected to be in the range of 24°C and 25°C.

