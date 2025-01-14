Rectify black spots in Chandigarh, says road safety council

A meeting of the state-level road safety council was held on Monday under the chairmanship of UT chief secretary Rajeev Verma to discuss various road safety related issues. The meeting was attended by DGP Surendra Singh Yadav, Chandigarh MC commissioner Amit Kumar, engineering secretary Prerna Puri, health secretary Ajay Chagti, deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, SSP traffic Sumer Pratap Singh, and other officials including Harman Singh Sidhu of Arrive NGO. (HT Photo)

The action taken on the agenda points of the council’s last meeting was presented and fresh agenda items for the meeting were discussed. The focus remained on rectifying the black spots/accident prone areas through intervention, such as construction of table-tops, installation of cautionary traffic signage’s, as well as improving the overall visibility on roads for the safety of road users and to prevent fatalities.

Some of the key decisions taken were rectification of defective traffic signages in the city, installation of pedestrian pelican lights at vulnerable locations, illumination of dark spots, revamping and replacing traffic signages with glowing fluorescent materials to enhance visibility, provision of timer for cyclist/pedestrian signals, linking of road from the Colony Number 4 light point with the peripheral road of Dariya village, adaptive traffic control signals at the Sector-48 T-point near motor market on Purv Marg, Kajheri Chowk and Furniture Market Chowk. Constructing new bridge at Sukhna Choa between Shastri Nagar light point to the Bapu Dham Colony light point, repair/replacement of non-functional CCTV cameras was also discussed. It was also noted that merging cycle tracks with main vehicle tracks poses significant safety risks for cyclists and motorists alike, as it increases the likelihood of accidents due to lack of clear separation.

Chief secretary Verma directed the departments concerned to implement the decisions taken in the meeting within stipulated time period.

