Red fort blast: Himachal minister alleges ‘intel failure’

A day after blast in Delhi, Himachal revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi alleged intelligence failure while questioning the timing of the blasts saying “Why do bomb blasts happen only around elections?”. Himachal revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi (File)

“It is a very tragic incident. But the timing raises suspicion — why do such bomb blasts happen only around elections in India,” he said, adding, “The timing of the incident is warranted”. Talking about Pulwama and Pahalgam incidents, he said, “Elections were near when those blasts happened and now this blast has occurred when Bihar elections are going on”.

Alleging intelligence failure, Negi said, “despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s earlier claims that demonetisation would curb terrorism, big blasts have happened under his rule, along with repeated intelligence failures.”

“For the last 11 years, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been in power at the Centre, yet no state is safe. Even our national capital, Delhi, is not secure — so what can we say about other states?,” he said.

“We have issued precautionary measures and are following a set procedure to ensure proper checking. Tourist destinations are under strict vigil; movement of people is being monitored, and searches are being conducted,” he said, assuring tourists that “such incidents will not happen in Himachal.”

Hitting out at PM Modi, the revenue minister said, “It is the nation’s biggest irony that when the country faces a crisis, the PM is on foreign tours.”

Talking about the meeting of senior army officials from the Northern Command with chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in Shimla held on Tuesday, Negi clarified, “It was a pre-scheduled meeting. The Indian Army with support from the Himachal government has opened the Shipki La border pass and another border route. The meeting discussed coordination between the army and civilians in border areas, social initiatives, and the transfer of certain road projects to the Border Roads Organisation.”