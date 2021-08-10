Reetinder Singh Sodhi wants to give back to cricket

Life has come full circle for former Indian cricketer Reetinder Singh Sodhi. From being one of the most talked about young Indian cricketers to becoming a member of the Punjab Cricket Association’s (PCA’s) cricket advisory committee (CAC), he has come of age.

The 40-year-old is enjoying this new role and considers it a way of giving back to the sport. “I was so excited when the PCA appointed me a member of the CAC for the upcoming season. Playing for PCA and then India is something I will always cherish. If I can give back to my state association and assist, then why not?” said Sodhi, who has played 18 ODIs for India.

He was made CAC member along with former Indian cricketer Bhupinder Singh Senior and Harpreet Kaur a few months ago. For the first time, state selection panels (men and women) were appointed after conducting interviews and awarded contracts with remuneration.

“The credit goes to PCA president Rajinder Gupta, who wanted to give all appointed candidates pay packages. This will bring accountability. The same process will be followed when coaching and support staff members are appointed,” added Sodhi, who played 69 first-class and 109 List-A matches.

A hard-hitting batsman and a useful medium pacer, he first burst into the national scene in August 1996 with a superb all-round display (3/34 and 82 not out) as India captain to win the Under-15 World Cup final against Pakistan at the Lord’s cricket ground.

A few months later, Patiala’s Sodhi made his first-class debut against Delhi in the Ranji Trophy at the age of 16. He was following in the footsteps of his father Mahesh Inder Singh, who also played the Ranji Trophy for Punjab.

“My father is an inspiration and I have learnt a lot from him. If I can serve cricket and assist others, then I am very lucky. PCA is in a great phase with so many great changes happening. The CAC aims to appoint qualified and deserving candidates during the coaches and support staff interviews with transparency,” said Sodhi, who was vice-captain of the Indian team that clinched the U-19 World Cup in 2000 in Sri Lanka and now, he is a BCCI certified referee. PCA will appoint coaches and the support staff for men’s and women’s teams by end of this month. The domestic season starts at the end of September.

“By appointing coaches and selectors through a fair process, we are bolstering the system at PCA and adhering to the Lodha Committee suggested rules. I am sure that in the coming years, cricket will benefit from this,” concluded Sodhi, who has also played for Ahmedabad Rockets in the Indian Cricket League and Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League.