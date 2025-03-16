Refer at least 5 intravenous drug users to psychiatric dept every week

The monthly meeting of the Himachal Pradesh state AIDS control society was held under the chairmanship of project director Rajiv Kumar. The director said that referring intravenous drug users’ to the psychiatric department regularly could be a positive step to tackle the rising issue. (iStock)

Concerns regarding the rising cases of using drug injections were deliberated upon and discussions on the efforts of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) working under the committee were held.

The director said that referring intravenous drug users’ to the psychiatric department regularly could be a positive step to tackle the rising issue. He highlighted that every district has a psychiatric department where young individuals struggling with addiction are being treated.

He further stated that regular check-ups, counselling and therapy have proven highly effective in helping individuals overcome drug addiction.

Kumar stressed that coordination and collaboration between NGOs and the psychiatric department could play a crucial role in transforming the lives of intravenous drug users. He directed all NGOs to ensure that at least five such users are referred to the psychiatric department every week. Additionally, NGO staff must accompany them during the process and ensure continuous monitoring of their health.